Date For diaries: Armed Forces Week commemorative services in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Town Mayor will join fellow councillors and representatives from the Armed Forces, their families, veterans and local organisations for a commemoration service to be held at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday 23rd June at 10.45am. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to attend the service and show their support those who sacrificed their lives during the two world wars and other conflicts.

The public is asked to assemble at the war memorial at around 10.30am on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to the Armed Forces Day Service, a special flag-raising ceremony will take place at the war memorial at 11am on Monday 17th June, an event being led by the Mayor of Hailsham to mark the start of Armed Forces Week.

Armed Forces Week Flag Raising (2023)

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said, "I am looking forward to being part of both the flag-raising ceremony and the Royal British Legion Service events and remembering those who have given their service - and in many cases, their lives to our country. It will be a privilege to join with veterans and cadets from the Army and Royal Air Force and local people to show support for our Armed Forces and their families."

"Be they veterans of past conflicts or servicemen and women currently on operations or preparing for an upcoming deployment, we owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude and the two events being held will be fitting tributes to them."

"Please join me and my colleagues if you are able to do so."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts commented: "Armed Forces Week is an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts and thank them."

"It is important that as a community we continue to remember those who lost their lives for their country and Armed Forces Week, Armed Forces Day itself and other commemorative occasions throughout the year continue to be of great significance to the people of Hailsham, including the members and staff of the Town Council."

“I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to both events and pay their respects."