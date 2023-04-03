Date for diary: Next Hailsham Community Groups Forum

Are you a local community group or charity and wish to benefit from sharing experiences and ideas with other local groups?

Hailsham Community Groups Forum

The Hailsham Community Groups Forum is always looking for community groups, associations and charities in the area to exchange ideas, learn from each other, network and collaborate, and is urging representatives to mark the date of the next meeting in their diaries.

The next forum meeting will take place from at 6pm on Thursday 11th May in the Hailsham Parish Church lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forum regularly hosts speakers from voluntary services organisations, grants advisors and other charities. The group continues to build communication networks and create a louder voice with other voluntary and statutory groups.

The long-term benefits of joining the forum could be cost savings through group negotiating power with printers, suppliers, donations and local businesses, sharing resources like gazebos and tables and more.

Several groups have already benefited from the forum by taking stalls at the Hailsham Street Market, collaborating to fund-raise together and collectively promoting and raising awareness of their organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forum meets monthly and is made up of around 30 community organisations including Hailsham Active, Hailsham Tennis Club, Hailsham Lions, Hailsham Choral Society, Demelza Hospice Care For Children, Hailsham & District Flower Club, Hailsham Art Club, Hailsham & District Twinning Association and Hailsham Bonfire Society.

"The Hailsham Community Forum has grown since its launch with new groups being represented every month," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira. "We are looking for additional members that can include local community groups, voluntary associations, charities, parent/teacher groups and residents’ associations among others, to share information on developments of interest including new funding opportunities, in addition to enabling partnership working with other organisations."

"These community meetings are a good opportunity to network, seek help on fundraising, project work and other matters and feed off each other's ideas. The forum brings together voluntary groups and helps give us an insight into the needs of the local community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad