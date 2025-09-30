Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich hits on Crawley stage

Beaky is 81 now but, as he says, the moment he walks out on the stage he is 24 again – and the buzz is just as great as ever.

The Sensational 60s Experience takes in The Hawth, Crawley on October 23 on its latest tour, with Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fortunes, Spencer James (forty years with The Searchers) and Vanity Fare on the bill.

Retirement is never going to be an option for Beaky: “You don't retire from music. Music retires you!”

And it is quite a thought that he is now the sole survivor of the band. Dave Dee went first and then Dozy: “And then I thought ‘Oh no! We are going in the order of our nicknames!”

Tich, however, was the next to go. But with appropriate replacements, Beaky is still loving it.

Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich grew out of Dave Dee and The Bostons which Beaky joined in 1961: “We were semi pro then. Tich and I were both painting and decorating but then we got smitten with the whole thing. We heard Bill Haley and everything changed.”

The band toured as a support act for The Honeycombs. And then one fateful night in Swindon, the band came to the attention of Ken Howard and Alan Blaikley who offered to take them on – and changed their name to Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich, after which they were signed to Fontana Records and enjoyed a string of hits between 1966 and 1969.

“We had been touring for two and a half years as Dave Dee and The Bostons and we had been building up the name so we weren’t happy about changing it. They said we would be Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich because those were our nicknames, and we thought ‘Flipping heck!’ or words to that effect! We thought that was far too long a name because all the other bands were things like The Who and The Merseybeats, but it worked.

“We started touring on the Gene Pitney tour and within two weeks of that starting Hold Tight was released and shot up the charts to number two. That was 1966, but in those days we were contracted. We were doing gigs for £30 with Hold Tight in the charts, but there was nothing we could do. We just had to fulfil those contracts.

“But really it was that one night that changed everything, that gig in Swindon. If that hadn’t happened, we would probably have just gone home and thought ‘Let’s get a proper job.’ But it all happened and it was great fun, and it happened within two weeks. We were selling 270,000 records a day and the reason that Hold Tight didn’t get to number one was because The Walker Brothers outsold us by 10,000 records.

“But we had no security. We had no guards to get us in and out of gigs. We used to drive to the police station and get in a Black Maria and get out at the theatre and there would be all these girls screaming at you and you couldn’t get out.

“At first it was thrilling but then it became very dangerous. If you got too near the front of the stage, you would be pulled off into the crowd. At one gig Dozy had a polar neck on and he got too close to the edge of the stage and they pulled him off into the crowd and by the time the club bouncers jumped in and got him Dozy was choking because of the polar neck. You realised you had to wear clothes that could rip!”