David Tennant's Macbeth on cinema screens across Sussex

The theatre production of Macbeth, starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, takes to the big screen in cinemas across the UK, US, Australia and selected international territories from February 5.

The critically acclaimed production, directed by Max Webster was filmed live during its run at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

Sussex cinemas where Macbeth is running include The Ritz (Worthing), Dome Cinema (Worthing), Picturedrome (Bognor Regis), Everyman Cinema (Horsham), The Capitol (Horsham), Cineworld (Crawley), The Artrium Cinema (East Grinstead), Ropetackle Arts Centre (Shoreham) and Orion Cinema (Burgess Hill).

The Donmar Warehouse’s artistic director Tim Sheader said: “We are delighted that our innovative production of Macbeth will continue to reach new audiences beyond the original run at the Donmar and in the West End. It's so exciting to think that thousands of global audiences will now get to experience this brilliant cast and the intimacy of the Donmar in their local cinema.”

Trafalgar Releasing’s CEO Marc Allenby added: “It’s great to be working with the Donmar Warehouse once again to bring their sold-out production of Macbeth to cinema audiences both across the UK and globally. Theatre continues to be a significant driver of cinema box office revenue and is a priority genre for Trafalgar Releasing as we grow our wide-ranging portfolio of cultural content captured especially for the big screen.”

David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, Criminal Record) lead a stellar cast.

“Unsettling intimacy and brutal action combine at breakneck speed as Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V) directs this tragic tale of love, murder, and nature’s power of renewal. With staging full of wolfish imagination and alarming surprise, the immersive 5.1 cinema surround sound places the audience inside the minds of the Macbeths, asking are we ever really responsible for our actions?”