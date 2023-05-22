Edit Account-Sign Out
Death of distinguished Sussex artist with close links to Eastbourne's Towner

Harold Mockford, one of the county's best loved artists, has died. He was 91.

By Carole BuchanContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:33 BST
Sussex artist Harold Mockford. Picture from Towner EastbourneSussex artist Harold Mockford. Picture from Towner Eastbourne
Sussex artist Harold Mockford. Picture from Towner Eastbourne

Harold was born in 1932 and lived in Eastbourne and Newhaven for most of his life, celebrating his corner of East Sussex through his paintings, which have been shown in some of the country's most distinguished galleries. In addition a number of his works were bought by the Government Art Collection for display in embassies around the world.

He had close links with the Towner at Eastbourne, which owns a number of his paintings, and whose early curator, William Gear, was quick to champion his work and had the foresight to secure many paintings for the local collection.

Harold left school at 14 and married Margaret at 21. He worked as a dental mechanic by day and painted at night, slowly building up a formidable body of work.

His paintings can be seen at one level as a poetic celebration of place, often resonant with childhood memories.

Speaking of his philosophy as an artist, Harold told an interviewer that he always worked from memory, painting places he knew, recalling the scene then working to intensify and dramatise the image.

Harold's wife Margaret died eight years ago. He leaves five children. A private funeral will be held next month.

A Towner Eastbourne spokesperson said: "Harold was a wonderful, warm, and charming person. A self-taught artist with a unique style influenced by his love of nature and the Sussex landscape, his paintings often depicted the parks, rolling hills, and coastal scenery of Eastbourne, Newhaven and the South Downs; his brushstrokes influenced by a clear adoration for his beloved homeland. His work will continue to be a treasured asset to the Towner collection.”

