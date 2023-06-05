Edit Account-Sign Out
Death of ex President of the Royal British Legion Bexhill branch

It was with sadness that the Royal British Legion Bexhill branch learned of the death of Ernest Randall MBE who died recently on his 92nd birthday.
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:15 BST
Ernest Randall MBE

Chairman Graham Hall said Ernie, as he was affectionately known, had been a member of the Bexhill branch for over thirty years and had held a number of roles on the committee culminating in serving as President until he retired.

He had served the Legion at various branches for sixty years overall and had been an enthusiastic and dedicated member.

Until recently he continued to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial to place a wreath.

Ernie will be much missed by his Legion friends and colleagues.

