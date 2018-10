The bodies of a man and a dog have been discovered on farmland.

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious by Sussex Police.

They were found in a field in Priory Road, Forest Row, at 1.45pm on Monday (October 8).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The deaths of the 67-year-old and his dog are not being treated as suspicious.

“The circumstances are being investigated and the coroner’s officer is dealing with the deaths.”