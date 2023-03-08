Debut charity show launches in Shoreham for Minds Matter mental health group

Minds Matter , a newly created organisation, are about to put on their debut fundraising event in Shoreham on March 17.

Minds Matter Event Line Up

Having only launched in November 2022, Minds Matter are coming together to raise money in aid of Heads On - the NHS Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust Charity, for mental health issues and services within Sussex.

When Minds Matter Event was created In November, they didn't quiet expect the momentum to pick up so quickly. With a small team they managed to organise a variety show with the intention to raise money and awareness for mental health.

On Friday March 17, the show will be kicking off at 7pm with doors opening at 6.30pm. The show will consist of entertainment for everyone.

The Empty Seats are headlining the show - a Brighton based band who will be covering some rock and indie classics and showcasing a few original songs. Rachel, who works for the NHS, will be exclusively performing a variety of pop hits as the shows opener.

Diverse Dance Works will be embracing the importance behind the message of mental health and performing a collection of choreographed pieces. Hasan Al-Habib will be performing a stand up set, right off the back of incredible performances which are continuing to get him noticed in the comedy world. Finally, The Welly Wailers, a Shoreham based treasure – a sea shanty band who will bring variety to the show.

The show will be hosting a prize draw where audience members will be able to donate to be in with a chance to win. Some prizes include a craft beer hamper from The Wellington Pub in Shoreham and a meal for two at the Cricketers Pub Southwick.

There will also be a guest appearance from Brooke Lowther who will be speaking about her lived experience with mental health issues.

This night will be the first of hopefully many for Minds Matter Event to help promote awareness of ongoing mental health issues throughout the UK and raise money for mental health charities.

The event has been stirring up conversations and excitement within Adur and Worthing with support from local MP Tim Loughton in his January newsletter.

Tickets are on sale now and are available through the official Minds Matter Event website. Tickets are £11 (ex. booking fee) and all proceeds of the event will be going to Heads On. So, make sure you grab your tickets now.