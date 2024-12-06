Debut stand-up comedy night for Chichester actor

After 30 years in acting, Robert Hall is branching out into stand-up comedy, with his first solo headline show coming up in Chichester on Thursday, December 12 at 8pm at The Duke & Rye in West Street (free admission, no tickets required, just turn up).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is my debut for a whole an evening of just me. I've done stand-up before as part of open mic nights but this is the first of just an evening of Robert Hall. I suppose I started acting when I was 14 and then I trained in 2006 in classical acting primarily up at the London Centre for Theatre Studies but the comedy started last October officially. A friend of mine runs an open mic night and one of the acts dropped out so he asked me if I would do some comedy. I hadn’t officially done anything like that but I'm quite nifty when it comes to telling stories and making people laugh, and I love making people laugh. And actually during lockdown I popped together some videos of me doing comedy online and I suppose I just got a bit of a taste for it. And then after that open mic night I got asked to do a couple of others at Havana and one of the bar managers at The Duke & Rye was there and said did I fancy doing an evening.

“My comedy is very anecdotal. People say do you tell jokes and I don't. Well, only weak ones. It's more stories. I talk about my late mum who really was a character and also I talk about my children. Children really do say the funniest things. My daughter is 12 and a half and my son is nine and a half and they make jokes about my belly. I've actually lost a lot of weight but they joke about it and my daughter said to me ‘Your belly is so big that it bends light!’ And I just thought ‘I am impressed that you know that much about physics at the age of ten’ as she then was. Children just come out with brilliant things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And so did my mother. My mum was desperate to have grandchildren when we first got married and she would arrive and you could hear her and my wife would be saying ‘Oh Jesus Christ!’ Pets are another topic. Cats are always hilarious.”

Rob hopes to do more comedy: “I would like to take a show to Edinburgh. If this goes well, then that would be great. And I need a website with those sketches just to put them out there. But I would just like to do more comedy. For some reason I'm not frightened of doing it. And I never take the mickey out of other people or other people's conditions when I'm doing it. The only person I take the mickey out of is me and I have got nearly 52 years of material. For some reason I am just not frightened of doing stand-up. I have friends in the acting industry who say that they would be terrified but really it doesn't faze me at all and I would love to do more.”