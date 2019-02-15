Decision looms on 77 homes plan in heart of Ringmer

Revised plans for 77 new homes at Anchor Field in Ringmer are due to be discussed next week.

Bedford Park Development is seeking to build 10 two-bedroom flats, 12 two-bedroom houses, 23 three-bedroom houses and nine four-bedroom houses.

In addition, permission is sought for 13 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom affordable homes.

The two-hectare site includes the Caburn Ground, home of Ringmer Football Club’s pitch and pavilion.

A replacement venue for the football club is planned at King’s Academy, Ringmer.

The original scheme was for 96 units and attracted 35 objections locally. Ringmer Parish Council said it was unable to support the application for reasons including the high density of the proposed development, the under-provision of car parking, inadequate access, loss of public open space and of the skateboard park.

But the amended plans, which include abandoning a proposed three-storey block of flats, have won the council’s backing and the developer has agreed to contribute £25,000 towards the relocation of the skateboard park.

Lewes District Council’s Planning Applications Committee will consider the development on Wednesday, February 20, and has been told by officers: “Overall the scheme will provide a well laid out development broadly in accordance with the local plan allocation.

“It is accepted that the level of affordable housing falls below the threshold of 40 per cent required by policy, however in view of the wider public benefits that would be secured by this development, the proposal is supported by the council’s Housing Officer.

“The reduction in the number of units and the removal of the three- storey flat block to the front of the site have resulted in a more appropriate form and scale of development the sits comfortably on the site and surroundings without detriment to the wider amenity. As such the proposal is considered acceptable and can be recommended for approval.”