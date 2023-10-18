BREAKING
Dedicated Hailsham care team nominated for award

A devoted team at a Sussex care home is celebrating after being shortlisted for two prestigious awards. Staff and residents Abbots Wood Manor Care Home, London Road, are delighted to be named as contenders in the regional finals of the Great British Care Awards as well as the finals in the 25th National Care Awards.
By hannah walkerContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:01 BST
The Abbots Wood Manor team has been named in the Team of the Year category in the South East Regionalfinals of the Great British Care Awards, the home is also shortlisted in the Care Home Design of the Year of the National Care Awards.

Home Manager Helena Barrow said: “I am very proud of the team, and this is a huge credit to everyone who comes in every day, dedicated to the people we serve.

“We are very much looking forward to the awards evening and having the opportunity to showcase the very good work that we do here on behalf of our wonderful residents.”

Dedicated carersDedicated carers
The Team of the Year award will be presented to the team who are able to best demonstrate a shared vision and agreed goals. A whole host of factors are considered and most especially the team will demonstrate how they display respect for the dignity and privacy for clients and respect for team members.

Regional Community Relations Lead Richard Hollands said: “We are truly delighted to have been shortlisted for the awards.

“The Team of the Year category means so much to us as we have a wonderful team of very dedicated people here who put 100% into their work every day. And to be named in the National Care Awards as well is the icing on the cake.

“We will certainly be celebrating being shortlisted. It is such an honour.”

The National Care Awards will take place on 24 November 2023 at London’s Excel Centre and the regional finals for the Great British Care Awards will be held on 17 November in Brighton.

