Deer dies after collision with motorcycle in East Sussex
A deer died after a collision on an East Sussex roundabout on Friday afternoon (January 14).
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 10:28 am
Updated
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 10:30 am
Sussex Police confirmed offices were called to a crash at the Little Horsted roundabout, between Isfield and Uckfield, just before 4.20pm.
The collision involved a motorcyclist and deer, police said.
Police said the deer sadly died. The motorcyclist was uninjured and 'arranged own recovery'.
Another collision has been reported in Isfield this morning (Saturday, January 15). Bradfords Lane is partially blocked following a collision between two vehicles. Traffic is said to be coping well.
