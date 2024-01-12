A deer has been rescued after becoming stuck in equine fencing and barbed wire in Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA was called out to the incident on Hornbrook Copse at around 8am on January 3.

"The large deer appeared to be unable to move after getting tangled up in the two types of fencing,” a spokesperson for the animal welfare charity said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"RSPCA animal rescue officers Louis Horton and Chloe Wilson attended the scene and assessed the situation, before deciding to restrain the deer and cut him free.

A deer has been rescued after becoming stuck in equine fencing and barbed wire in Horsham

"However on closer inspection, the deer became stressed and managed to untangle himself, leaving the officers concerned he could be a danger to nearby road users and himself.”

Louis explained that it is ‘not uncommon’ for deer to pick up discarded rope or fencing in their antlers and get entangled, ‘before carrying it around for a while until eventually it gets caught’ in something else – or even another deer.

“At first we could see the deer was heavily wrapped up in canvas-type fencing, which I suspect was from a different location,” Louis added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On this occasion the deer had then become caught up in barbed wire fencing. When we arrived he appeared to be unable to move, but as we approached it was clear he was getting stressed out and could move more freely.

A deer has been rescued after becoming stuck in equine fencing and barbed wire in Horsham

“We had to act quickly due to the location near a busy road and the risk to both the deer and road users. We covered the deer’s face to keep him calm and I managed to free his antlers using different cutting tools on the fencing.”

Louis said he had to ‘redirect the deer’ using his antlers and ‘steer him in the opposite direction’ so he could run into the large fields behind and away from the road.

He added: “Thankfully no one was injured and the deer was later seen running free in the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, when wild animals get themselves stuck they sometimes panic which can make the situation worse. It’s really important that if you see a wild animal in this situation to get in touch with us so we can try and help as quickly as possible.”