Ukraine war: Will PM Boris Johnson address the nation following Russia’s invasion? Here’s when he’s expected to speak and give a Common’s statement

President Putin has ordered military operations in its neighbouring nation overnight with explosions reported across the Ukraine including in the west of the country.

The Prime Minister has been holding a Cobra meeting this morning following the invasion.

PM Boris Johnson

Here’s what to expect from Mr Johnson today (Thursday, February 24):

Will Boris Johnson address the nation?

The Prime Minister is set to address the nation this morning – the time has yet to be confirmed.

He has said the Russian military action in Ukraine was a ‘catastrophe for our continent’ and he called for an urgent meeting of Nato leaders.

Russian military vehicles are seen loaded on train platforms some 50 km off the border with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Russia's southern Rostov region. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images) SUS-220224-111514003

Will the PM make a statement in the Commons?

He is also set to address MPs later today and then will make a statement in the House of Commons at 5pm.

What could Mr Johnson announce?

It is expected that more stringent sanctions on Russia will be announced by the government.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said news that further sanctions are imminent has sparked a ‘huge reduction in Russia’s economic abilities to fund this invasion’.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The sanctions package that will be put in response to this is already actually having an effect. Just the announcement that it’s coming – we’ve seen the Russian stock market, the equivalent of the FTSE, drop by over 30 per cent.

“That is a huge reduction in Russia’s economic abilities to fund this invasion.