Dehumidifiers recalled due to fire risk

A range of portable dehumidifiers have been recalled due to a risk that they catch fire.

A safety issue has been detected with the range of Dimplex units where a component in the product may overheat, resulting in the product catching fire.

Affected products can be identified by the serial number, which is located on the product rating plate. This is accessible by removing the water tank.

The items at risk have a serial number starting with 501 through to 652.

The manufacturer say that anyone having an affected model should stop using it immediately by switching it off at the mains socket and then unplug the dehumidifier from the socket.

Dehumidifiers with a different model number or that start with a different serial number are not affected.

Owners of one of the dehumidifiers in question can call the Dimplex helpline on 0800 028 53 86 (Monday-Thursday 8.30am-5pm, Friday 8.30am-4pm) where a replacement product can be arranged.