Denyer/Moss Quartet plays Chichester's Chichester Inn

The Denyer/Moss Quartet plays The Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP on Sunday, January 26 at 2pm.

A spokesman said: “Damian ‘Drac’ Denyer is a renowned baritone saxophone player. He returns to the UK for the first time in a decade, bringing a wealth of experience from performing over 300 gigs a year. His extensive touring and dedication to his craft promise an exciting and dynamic performance.

“In the UK he has performed at venues like Ronnie Scott’s and festivals such as the Glasgow Jazz Festival and Wigan Jazz. In Australia, he is a familiar presence at events like the Woodford Festival, Bellingen Jazz Festival and the Australian Blues Festival, showcasing his versatile talents across diverse musical landscapes.

“He grew up listening to and played with jazz legend Danny Moss in Perth, Australia . “Damian has also performed with musicians such as Rufus Reid, James Morrison, Mark Fitzgibbon, Clarke Tracy and of course Danny Moss Jnr. Damian draws inspiration from Cool School players such as Zoot Sims, Al Cohn, and Stan Getz. He also reveres the Tenor Titans including Coleman Hawkins, Lester Young, Eddie ‘Lockjaw’ Davis, and Arnett Cobb, as well as baritone saxophonist Gerry Mulligan. These influences have shaped his unique sound and swinging expression on the baritone saxophone.

“Danny Moss Jr, often named the ‘pathfinder’, is one of the great bassists of our time. Always a favourite with UK audiences. Damian and Danny are joined by your regular host Nic Saunders on piano and Simon Whittaker on the drums. Enjoy a fantastic afternoon of brilliant entertainment.”