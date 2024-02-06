Deputy National Chairman launches Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deputy National Conservative Party Chairman Lee Anderson MP ( Member of Parliament for Ashfield), Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and Hastings and Rye Member of Parliament Sally-Ann Hart MP joined forces to launch this year's National Apprenticeship Week ( 5th to the 11th February) at the Royal Victoria Hotel in St. Leonard's.

This year the Department for Education were delighted to announce that the theme for this year's National Apprenticeship Week was " Skills For Life."

Lee Anderson MP said: " I'm delighted to visit Hastings and help launch part of this awareness week where we celebrate the benefits of apprenticeships and celebrate the achievements of apprentices."

Lord Brett McLean , Lee Anderson MP and Sally-Ann Hart MP launching National Apprentice Week 2024

Sally-Ann Hart MP said: " Apprenticeships provide the County with a positive impact to help support communities, the economy and the wider business sector and includes everything from accountancy to engineering, we must celebrate our apprentices achievements and look forward to how many apprentices will develop and become full time employees. "