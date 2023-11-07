Details revealed for 2024 Bognor Prom 10k: When is it? Who are the charity partners? How do I enter?

Bognor’s popular 10km road race has been confirmed to take place on Sunday, May 12, 2024, and keen runners can secure their place at the event now, with entries having opened.

Organised by Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners with support from Bognor Hotham Rotary Club, the race will take runners from West Park, along the prom through Felpham before making their way back to the finish line.

A much-anticipated highlight of the local running calendar, the race is one of the biggest events in the town and offers a great chance for personal best 10km times along it’s fast, flat route.

It aims to attract experienced runners, as well as those new to running, and makes for a great day for runners, families and friends.

The Bognor Prom 10k brings the community together and raises thousands of pounds for charity. Each year, the race supports a local charity and Cancer United has been selected as the charity partner for 2024. Based in West Sussex, the cancer support charity offers help and support for all those living in Sussex whose lives have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Jan Sheward, founder and chair of Cancer United says: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have been selected as the official charity partner for the 2024 Bognor Prom 10km Road Race. Their generous support will play a crucial role in amplifying our mission to raise awareness of the very special benefits we offer to those affected by cancer across the entire County.’

Peter Ramsdale, Race Director of the Bognor Prom 10k says: ‘We are so pleased to be able to support such a worthy local charity. Everyone taking part in 2024 will be helping to support Cancer United and the brilliant work they do.

‘The Bognor Prom 10km Road Race is always such a fantastic event with brilliant support lining the route. We encourage anyone interested to sign up early to guarantee their space!’

Anyone signing up early will benefit from a reduced ticket price of £25 (£23 for affiliated runners) – but these spaces are limited so early sign up is encouraged.

The 1.5km junior fun run will also return for 2024, offering children aged four to 15 years the chance to set off and return across the main start and finish line in Silverston Avenue.

Entries open at 8:00am on Friday, 3 November. To secure your place, visit: https://www.bognorprom10k.org/

Cancer United UK

Cancer United is a cancer support charity based in West Sussex dedicated to improving the life of individuals affected by cancer. Their work encompasses a wide range of activities and services designed to support both the physical and emotional benefits of their beneficiaries.

The charity provides support to individuals from the moment they receive their cancer diagnosis, that includes peer support, exercise, physical activity and outdoor activities, such as walking, football, cycling, social interaction and the uplifting power of music and signing.

Their specialised cancer exercise facility, the ‘CU Fitter’ gym, serves as the heart of their services, enabling cancer patients to engage in cancer specific exercise classes that prepare them for treatment, aid in their rehabilitation, and enhance their overall quality of life.

For more information about Cancer United, visit https://www.cancerunited.org.uk/

Bognor Prom 10k Road Race

The Bognor Prom 10K road race first took place in May 1994. It was set up and organised by Bognor Hotham Rotary Club and has enabled runners to raise thousands of pounds for good causes. Since 2018 the Bognor Prom 10K road race and Junior Fun Run has been organised by the Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners in conjunction with the Hotham Rotary Club.

The closed-road route offers an inclusive, fast, flat course and is perfect for that 10k PB! The race starts at West Park in Aldwick and follows the Bognor Regis esplanade through Felpham, and then returns along the sea front back to West Park. All finishers will receive a high-quality medal and rewards booklet full of offers and discounts from local businesses.