Devastated Horsham family pay tribute to beloved father and grandad who died in road crash

Chris Penycate, 75, was out walking on Monday January 31 when he was involved in a collision with a lorry at the junction of Guildford Road and Merryfield Drive at around 1.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “He sadly died at the scene.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released through police today, his family said: “We are devastated to announce that our beloved father Chris Penycate, of Horsham, tragically passed away on 31 January as a result of a road traffic collision.

Chris Penycate

“Chris was a father of two daughters and grandpa to four young granddaughters whom he adored.

“A retired finance director, founder and chairman of a sports and social club and life-long supporter of Wolverhampton Wonderers and Surrey Cricket Club, he was much-loved and noted for his generosity and kind-hearted nature.

“He always saw the best in everyone he met and he will be sadly missed.

“As a family, we request privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with our traumatic loss.”

Officers investigating the collision are still appealing for any witnesses, particularly anyone with relevant dash cam footage, to come forward.