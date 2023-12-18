Developer marks completion of Horsham and Crawley Samaritans refurbishment

The refurbishment of the Horsham and Crawley Samaritans branch, made possible through the generous support of local housing developer Cala Homes, has been successfully completed.

The refurbishment took 5 days to complete and has revitalised the space, adding to the already welcoming environment created by Samaritans for their volunteers and visitors.

The extensive scope of the refurbishment included building new shelves, relaying carpets, thorough clean-ups and re-painting walls, shelves and cabinets.

This project is part of Samaritans long-term partnership with Cala, which came after Samaritans called for better mental and emotional health support for middle-aged men, with the risk of suicide being significantly higher for men who work in the Construction sector than the national UK average[1].

Over £50,000 has been raised for Samaritans in Cala’s South Home Counties region alone.

The project was overseen by Nathan McMahon, Quantity Surveyor at Cala, and his dedicated Commercial team. Nathan said: “Speaking on behalf of myself and the whole team, it was an honour to be a part of the refurbishment of the Samaritans branch in Horsham.

“Samaritans provide confidential emotional support for those experiencing feelings of distress or despair and the Horsham and Crawley branch serves as a vital resource for the local community. We are so happy to have been able to give something back to the Samaritans as a thank you for the hard work they do.”

This refurbishment is part of Cala Homes’ Community Pledge, an initiative set to transform the way Cala supports the communities in which it builds. The Pledge incorporates a host of tailored measures for each development of Cala’s, addressing specific community needs including donations, learning programmes, support initiatives and much more.

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala South Home Counties, said: "Cala Homes is so proud to contribute to the revitalization of the Horsham and Crawley Samaritans branch.