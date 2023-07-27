Developers meet protesters furious over Lewes tree removal

Top executives of development company Human Nature met with activists from the Phoenix Tree Protectors group on Saturday July 22 at Lewes House. The meeting was called to help resolve concerns over Human Nature's plans to remove 150 trees mainly from the Phoenix Causeway.

The meeting was organised by Lewes town councillor Dirk Campbell and facilitated by Barbara Keal. Attending for Human Nature were Jonathan Smales (CEO), Andrew Simpson and Richard Waring. Representatives for the trees included Graeme Thixton, Philip Carr-Gomm and Kristin Sjovorr. Participants included members of the Green Party, Transition Town Lewes and Extinction Rebellion.

The meeting was structured according to integrated decision making (IDM) principles which aim to minimise conflict and encourage solutions acceptable to both parties. Creative ideas that emerged included commemorating trees that do have to be removed, for example by saving seeds from them and growing new trees to replace the parent trees.

Graeme Thixton, representing the tree protectors, said: “The meeting was positive. It was good to learn that, despite the original severe tree removal plan Human Nature will give careful consideration to every tree and will keep us in the loop about this.”

Barbara Keal, well-known local activist, campaigner and creator of the Coat of Hopes

The developers agreed to keep in touch with the group alongside their wider engagement work with the community. An undertaking was expressed to continue this beyond the planning stage, not least during the process of planting the new trees that will be grown on the site.

Jonathan Smales, founder and CEO of Human Nature said: “It was good to have an opportunity to discuss the issue of the Causeway trees with interested parties, reiterate our commitment to making the Phoenix as green as possible, and once again look at ways we can reduce the impact of the development on the existing trees on site.”