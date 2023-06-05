Developing disability football throughout Sussex: chairman to walk 100 miles in three days for one good cause

On Thursday June 8, Steve Atkins the Chair of Sussex Disability Football League, will be swapping his football boots for walking boots as he sets out to walk 100 miles in three days with the aim of raising awareness of pan disability football provision with Sussex; as well as to raise money to help meet the cost of delivering the Sussex Disability Leagues football fixtures for another season.

Steve's route - 100 miles in 3 days

Setting out bright and early from Worthing Town Football Club, Palatine Park, Worthing on Thursday June 8 2023; Steve’s walk will take in the home grounds of several football clubs along the way. He will be calling at Worthing FC, Crawley Town FC, East Grinstead FC, Seaford Town FC, Brighton and Hove Albion FC and after walking through the night will arrive at the home of the Sussex Disability Football League in Culver Road, Lancing early on Sunday 11th June - the last day of the 22/23 season.

Steve Atkins said: “The league has been growing every year since it started in 2009 and we have seen a huge growth in adult and youth football, but the cost of running it is growing too and it’s a challenge to provide a quality product to our members and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have some wonderful sponsors who have been extremely kind and loyal to the league for many years but in these uncertain times I do worry about the future. I’d love to raise the full amount and I’m hoping for the best, but anything helps. I’d like people to support my walk and help me raise the money, but I also want to use it as an opportunity to engage with the clubs around Sussex.

“We need their help to raise the profile of Pan-Disability football as proper football; a sport that’s open, accessible and available for everyone. The more we speak about it, the more chance there is of people coming along and joining in. I would love it if a representative of each club comes out for a photo and quick chat while I’m passing by their ground. If they came with a cup of coffee and a biscuit, I would count that as a win and 3-points in the bag!”

Pauline Fox, Chief Executive Officer at Worthing Town FC said: “I am delighted that Steve has chosen to start this amazing walk from Worthing Town FC where as a club we see inclusion as part of everyday life, especially in football. Disability takes so many forms, many invisible, therefore not noticed by other people. Football should be available to everyone with or without a disability. Let’s fly that flag for disability, raise people’s awareness and hopefully raise sufficient funds to support the league that in turn supports people with a disability to play football”