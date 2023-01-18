Police are appealing for witnesses come forward after a man failed to appear at court this week.

31-year-old Vetrichelvan Marimuthu is wanted in relation to a warrant issued when he failed to appear at court for possessing a knife in a public place, police have said.

Marimuthu is described as medium build, with short dark hair. He is known to have links to Crawley.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 47220142499.

