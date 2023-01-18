Edit Account-Sign Out
Dial 999 if see this man who has links to Crawley

Police are appealing for witnesses come forward after a man failed to appear at court this week.

By Joe Stack
2 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 9:12am

31-year-old Vetrichelvan Marimuthu is wanted in relation to a warrant issued when he failed to appear at court for possessing a knife in a public place, police have said.

Marimuthu is described as medium build, with short dark hair. He is known to have links to Crawley.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 47220142499.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crawley Police