Dial 999 if you see this missing teen who could be in Crawley of Burgess Hill

Lilly Hill-Cousins was last see at about 11.30am yesterday and police believe the 16-year-old could be in Crawley or Burgess Hill.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Lilly Hill-Cousins who has been reported missing in Sussex.

“The 16-year-old may be in the Crawley or Burgess Hill area after leaving her home address at about 11.30am on September 9. She is described as being white with long dark hair. It is not known what she was last wearing.

Lilly Hill-Cousins who has been reported missing in Sussex. Picture supplied by Sussex Police