Dial Medicine for Murder goes live at Barcombe Village Hall to raise funds for minibus

On Friday May 12 2023, the outstanding 'Dial Medicine for Murder' performance will be live at Barcombe Village Hall, Barcombe, near Lewes, helping to raise funds for The Bevern Trust Minibus Appeal.

By Kirsty BakerContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST
An evening of murder and intrigue!An evening of murder and intrigue!
An evening of murder and intrigue!

Following hugely successful UK and US tours, and in advance of the 2023 Edinburgh Festival, Dr Harry Brunjes and Dr Andrew Johns will be presenting this highly acclaimed show. An evening not to be missed!

Dr John Bodkin Adams and Dr Harold Shipman were allegedly responsible for over 400 murders between them. Leading forensic psychiatrist, Dr Andrew Johns and General Practitioner, Dr Harry Brunjes, will dissect and discuss the reasons why these doctors turned from medicine to murder, in this unique medical consultation.

This is the story and juxtaposition of the two most notorious British physicians of the 20th century, shared by comparing and contrasting the background, arrest, trial, legacy and psychopathology of both individuals interspersed with film footage and contemporaneous news items.The show opens at 6.30pm for a 7pm start and drinks will be available for purchase.Tickets are available for a donation to The Bevern Trust made via the website and can be booked at beverntrust.orgTicket prices: Tickets are complimentary for a donation amount of your choice.The Bevern Trust, based in Barcombe, is a charity which ensures that people with profound disabilities can live truly active and fulfilling lives.

For further information please contact us at [email protected], call 01273 400752 or visit www.beverntrust.org. Registered charity number 1103520.

