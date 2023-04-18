With the London Marathon under a week away, on Sunday 23 April, Chris Francis continues his training blog as he prepares for the big day, and updates on how his fundraising is progressing for St Catherine's Hospice.

On 2nd April, three weeks out from marathon day (training week 13), I completed my longest training run, running 20 miles! I did this with a few of the Billingshurst runners, as we ventured down to the coast to find some flatter surfaces to run on in Shoreham. It was much nicer than the 19 mile Downs Link experience, due to the more forgiving surface and running with others, especially Rachel, who managed to keep chatting to me the entire time, taking my mind off my tired legs.

Prior to the 19 mile Downs Link run (training week 11) I’d been a bit slack on my weekday mileage, partly due to time, and partly the worry of injury. I was determined to up this though to get as close as possible to the scheduled week 13 peak training week mileage of 42 miles. I got some six and eight mile runs done in weeks 12 and 13, and managed to get to 39 miles in week 13. I hope putting loads of effort into those few weeks of training will pay off on marathon day!

Chris Francis (second from left) with Billingshurst runners during his marathon training

Training up until that point had definitely taken its toll on me, so I very much welcomed the tapering period, that started in week 14, where the scheduled training mileage gradually reduces. I probably over did the tapering in week 14 though, only making two of the four training runs due to Easter and three days of golf!

I managed to get myself back on track this week (week 15) though, and today (Sunday 16th April) I ran my final weekend long run, running eight miles. Feels a bit odd only running that distance when you’ve got to run 26.2 miles next weekend, but I trust the training schedule and I’m grateful for the rest!

All that’s left to do now is get in a few more short runs, pickup my race number and tuck into a load of carbs, starting Tuesday, when St Catherine's is hosting a pasta party! It’ll be a great chance to catch up with some of the other runners whilst tucking into garlic bread guilt free.

I’ve now managed to surpass the minimum amount I need to raise to run for St Catherine's, totalling £2,375. I’m determined to raise more though, and will be hosting a charity golf day the week after the marathon, on 30th April. I just hope I’ll be able to walk by then, post marathon!

Saddens me to think this journey is almost over, but proud that I’ve given it my all in training up until this point.

Very much looking forward to donning the orange of St Catherine's next weekend and running my heart out for St Catherine's, friends and family, in honour of Dad.