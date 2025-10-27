Dinosaur Adventure Live headlines in Horsham

Dinosaur Adventure Live headlines The Capitol in Horsham on November 2.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “RED Entertainment is thrilled to announce Dinosaur Adventure Live is back with its third chapter, touring across the UK in 2025. This family favourite show has brand-new dinosaur additions and an exciting new adventure making it the perfect family day out.

“Captivating both the young and young at heart, step back in time to a world of living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs in this brand-new roar-some adventure. Taking you on an unforgettable journey through the Jurassic era, experience the thrill of getting up close with dinosaurs and feel the thunderous roar of a T-Rex, learn about their history and even feed them but be careful – you might end up on the menu!

“Written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science), the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island. When a satellite tasked with controlling the island's weather systems malfunctions, chaos erupts. The island's tropical climate spirals leading to one big Jurassic storm. If not stopped, it will erase all existence of the island… forever! The mission: find the code hidden deep within the island, reboot the satellite and save the dinosaurs before it's too late. Children are encouraged to participate and at times it’s hard to tell who is having more fun, the kids or their adults! The show has educational and comic elements throughout.

“Dinosaur Adventure Live is a show that has been 65 million years in the making!”

Duration one hour, no interval. Meet and greet post show. Recommended age 4+.