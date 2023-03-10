Display of 80,000 daffodils to bloom at Michelham Priory this spring

Michelham Priory’s daffodil display will be ready for members of the public to visit from Mothering Sunday (March 19) and throughout the Easter weekend.

Michelham Priory House & Gardens will reopen to visitors from Mother's Day (March 19) with a display of 80,000 daffodils

The arrival of spring is being marked with a bumper display of daffodils at Michelham Priory House & Gardens – with more than 80,000 of the flowers in 18 varieties bursting into bloom across the site.

Expected to peak during late March and early April, visitors can expect swathes of daffodils with bright golden cultivars like ‘Dutch Master’, gardener’s favourites like ‘Carlton’, and the exquisite ‘Sempre Avanti’, a large flower with cream petals surrounding an orange cup. There will also be white cultivars, like ‘Misty Glen’, and dwarf varieties such as ‘Tête-à-tête’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This stunning array of flowers create a carpet of yellow across large swathes of the seven acres of grounds at Michelham Priory, which is set on a private medieval island in Upper Dicker, near Hailsham.

The beautiful display of daffodils - one of the largest in the country - will mark the reopening of the property for the first time since the winter.

It will be open to the general public for weekends only from Mothering Sunday (March 19) through to April 10 (Easter Monday). This includes Good Friday (April 7), Easter Saturday (April 8) and Easter Sunday (April 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a special thank you, all mums and grandmothers accompanied with a child aged 5 to 17 will receive free entry on Mother's Day.

Guided tours of the house and gardens will be available on selected days, along with a range of other activities.

Opening times are 10.30am to 4.30pm with last admission 30 minutes before closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is £13 for adults, £12 for seniors and children aged 5 to 17 cost £6.50. Under 5s go free.

Those who chose to Gift Aid their admission are entitled to 12 months free entry from the date of visit.

Members of The Sussex Archaeological Society can visit the site for free alongside other properties including Lewes Castle & Museum and Fishbourne Roman Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are advised the on-site cafe will be closed due to ongoing maintenance and refurbishment. Drinks, snacks and pre-packed cakes will be available from the on-site shop. Visitors can bring picnics to enjoy in the grounds.

The playground and adjoining picnic area is open for those with younger visitors.