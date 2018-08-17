Ditchling archery club calls for new members from the Sussex village

Ditchling Archery Club has launched a recruitment drive to try and entice new members from the mid Sussex village.

A recent check through the membership list revealed that none of the club’s fifty archers currently live in Ditchling.

Chairman, Peter Humphreys, is determined to change that.

Mr Humphreys said: “Some of our members shoot at county level and even at national level and like the rest of us are proud to spread the name of the village far and wide.

“I was amazed when our membership secretary pointed out to me we are currently, as far as members go, a Ditchling-free zone.

“We’re a friendly bunch and would encourage anyone living in the village, whether they’re experienced archers or total novices to join the club and shoot with us at the recreation ground.”

The club is running a beginners’ course spread over three Saturdays starting on Saturday, August 25, with a guarantee that by the end of the course, everyone will be hitting a target at 20 yards consistently.

The course is run by qualified coaches, one of whom is Phil Varden, the club’s longest-serving member.

Mr Varden said everyone is welcome young and old.

For more information visit www.ditchlingac.org.ukukbeginners-courses