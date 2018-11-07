Ditchling pub raises funds for school through pumpkin contest

Dozens of ‘fantastic’ carved pumpkins went on display at The Bull in Ditchling last week as it joined in events to mark Halloween.

The pub held a children’s pumpkin carving competition for the second year to raise funds for Ditchling St Margaret’s C of E Primary School’s PTA.

About 30 entrants took part, with money raised through a £1 entry fee and donations at the bar.

There were four age categories to enter and the winners, who won a £10 book token each, were Jasper Phillips (five and under), Colette Phillips (six to eight), Eva Robinson (nine to 11) and Sophie Teal (12 and above).

Manager of the pub Molly Raftery said they had ‘some fantastic creations this year’.

She said the pub has topped up the money ‘a bit’ and that £100 has been raised for Ditchling St Margaret’s PTA.

She said: “Halloween is a really fun event here in Ditchling with lots of houses around the village putting out pumpkins to welcome trick or treaters.”

She said that ‘being in the heart of the community’ they ‘like to join in with things’.

“The pub looks amazing with all the pumpkins around the place and we love getting feedback from our customers that they really enjoy looking at them all,” she added.

It is hoped that the pumpkin carving competition will run again next year.