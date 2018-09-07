Ditchling’s The Bull wins prestigious Great British Pub Award

The Bull pub at Ditchling won the prestigious Best Freehouse award last night at the John Smith’s Great British Pub Awards in London.

Since winning the 2016 Great British Pub Awards, The Bull has secured a huge investment to help in its aim to bring something new to its customers.

Now featuring a garden bar and wood-fired pizza oven, the pub is also home to an impressive selection of craft beers.

It also offers free events including cinema shows and live music and even has its very own brewery, Bedlam.

The awards – organised by The Morning Advertiser – celebrated the best in the business across more than 20 different categories, covering everything from the UK’s Best Beer Pub, Best Family Pub and Best Food Pub, to the UK’s overall Pub of the Year award – which was won by The Red Lion and Sun in Highgate, North London.

Morning Advertiser Editor Ed Bedington said: “These awards really are the pub industry’s equivalent of the Oscars, so to win one is a huge achievement.

“Once again we’re delighted to produce a diverse list of outstanding pubs across the UK to reveal what we like to refer to as the UK’s ultimate pub crawl guide, as well as honouring some of the fantastic people who work in the nation’s best boozers.”

Nic Casby, Everyday Beer Director at John Smith’s, added: “We’re passionate about the Great British pub and championing the unsung heroes behind our locals, so to be a part of the largest awards recognising such operators is a real honour.”