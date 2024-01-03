Dive into a world of vegan delights at BOM: Vegan Market this Veganuary!
Brighton Open Market is thrilled to announce their upcoming Veganuary special on Saturday, January 6th. BOM: Vegan Markets have become a monthly staple for plant-based enthusiasts, and the upcoming event promises to be a feast for the senses. Attendees can immerse themselves in a diverse array of plant-based bites and explore an impressive range of vegan gifts, crafts, beauty products, and other treats.
Entrance to the market is FREE, providing an opportunity for everyone to discover the wonders of a vegan lifestyle. The market boasts an exciting lineup of vendors, including regular Saturday favourites and new, exceptional traders each month.
Expect to indulge in an enticing variety of offerings, including excellent patisserie and bakes, vegan cheese, plant-based Portuguese delights, incredible doughnuts, exquisite jewellery, and a selection of beauty and lifestyle items.
Whether you're in the mood for brunch, lunch, or just a tasty snack, BOM: Vegan Market invites you to come down, savour delicious vegan treats, and explore the numerous fabulous stalls that showcase the best in plant-based living.
Remember, the Brighton Open Market provides a covered venue, ensuring a delightful experience regardless of the weather. Join us on Saturday, January 6th, for a celebration of vegan delights and a fantastic community market experience.
Date and Time: Saturday, January 6th, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMVenue: Brighton Open Market
For more information, please visit brightonopenmarket.co.uk