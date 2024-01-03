Dive into a world of vegan delights at BOM: Vegan Market this Veganuary!

Brighton Open Market is thrilled to announce their upcoming Veganuary special on Saturday, January 6th.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton Open Market is thrilled to announce their upcoming Veganuary special on Saturday, January 6th. BOM: Vegan Markets have become a monthly staple for plant-based enthusiasts, and the upcoming event promises to be a feast for the senses. Attendees can immerse themselves in a diverse array of plant-based bites and explore an impressive range of vegan gifts, crafts, beauty products, and other treats.

Entrance to the market is FREE, providing an opportunity for everyone to discover the wonders of a vegan lifestyle. The market boasts an exciting lineup of vendors, including regular Saturday favourites and new, exceptional traders each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect to indulge in an enticing variety of offerings, including excellent patisserie and bakes, vegan cheese, plant-based Portuguese delights, incredible doughnuts, exquisite jewellery, and a selection of beauty and lifestyle items.

Selene's Sweet Cakes at Brighton Open Market

Whether you're in the mood for brunch, lunch, or just a tasty snack, BOM: Vegan Market invites you to come down, savour delicious vegan treats, and explore the numerous fabulous stalls that showcase the best in plant-based living.

Remember, the Brighton Open Market provides a covered venue, ensuring a delightful experience regardless of the weather. Join us on Saturday, January 6th, for a celebration of vegan delights and a fantastic community market experience.

Date and Time: Saturday, January 6th, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMVenue: Brighton Open Market