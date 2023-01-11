Divorce Recovery Workshop charity runs sessions in Eastbourne

Sadly, January is a month that sees a spike in the number of people seeking a divorce following the breakdown of a significant relationship. This is often devastating and a traumatic experience for the individual and the depth of emotional suffering is not always realised. Help is at hand through a Divorce Recovery Workshop which is running in Eastbourne in February.

DRW is suitable for anyone of any age, at any stage of separation or divorce. It deals specifically in helping you come to terms with your marriage or relationship that has irretrievably broken down. It enables you to have a better understanding of what you are going through, provides support from others in the same situation and assists in the process of readjustment in your life. All those involved in running the workshop have all been divorced themselves and attended the DRW.

DRW is open to all and is a secular charity – website www.drw.org.uk It welcomes and is grateful to the support of St John’s church as part of their outreach to the needs of the local and wider community.

The next Sussex Divorce Recovery Workshop is over two consecutive Saturdays in February 2023:February 18 10.30am to 4.30pm sessions one to three, and February 25 10.30am to 4.30pm sessions four to six.

There is a small charge of £25.00 towards costs.

Mandy has been involved with DRW since 2016, running courses in Cornwall before moving back to her roots in East Sussex. For the past three years she has co -facilitated the residential weekend workshop at Penhurst , near Battle, and is now offering a new workshop in Eastbourne. She writes: "I am keen to be able to offer this workshop to others, having experienced for myself the real benefits of DRW. It really helps you not to just go through divorce but to grow through divorce.”