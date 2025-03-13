DIY band Little Comets head south for a date at Brighton Patterns

Little Comets head south for a date at Brighton Patterns on Saturday, March 29 as part of their spring UK tour as they work towards the release of their fifth album around November time.

“Me and my brother are quite logical and we thought about the things that we needed at the start, like getting a team around you, a manager, a record label and so on. That was the logical way. But we were quite naive really. We always recorded our own songs and did our own artwork and we expected to be able to do that while we were on a major label. But the bottom line was that they needed to make a profit on their investment so they they took those elements away. But we realised that those were the kinds of things that we've always really enjoyed, those were the aspects that we really wanted to be doing ourselves. So we had a gradual awareness that we needed to move away from that model and that system. But also we found that what we needed changed. At the start it was all about being successful and being a huge band but then really over the years you realise that it's just much more about the opportunity to write songs. We realised that we didn't need those institutions in the music industry that are all designed around the business model. For us it was much more a question of being a cottage industry. But we are in quite a privileged position. Without that initial stuff, we wouldn't have been able to build up the following that we've got but really we are now removed from our starting position. I do a little bit of lecturing on a music business course and it's quite interesting to take this journey to the students who are at the outset of their career and to explain to them where we've gone.