Dizzy Ducklings Pre-School bring a morning of fun and joy to Westergate House

Westergate House had a visit on Saturday 9th December from local Pre-School - Dizzy Ducklings, who visited the care home and the residents to not only sing their nativity songs, but also hand out Christmas Cards that they had made to some of the residents too.

Joined by their parents (who were brilliantly joining in with the actions), Dizzy Ducklings sang beautifully for the residents of Westergate House. Their nativity songs and actions were lovely and there were no nerves from the children as they performed it really well.

Residents and parents were singing along with the songs and the atmosphere was filled with fun and good cheer for the festive season. The children from Dizzy Ducklings had all made cards for the residents too and after the performance they handed them out to everyone that attended.

Jeanette Clapp, Manager of Dizzy Ducklings in Felpham said; “It is really lovely to be able to bring some of our Ducklings along to perform our Nativity songs to the residents. The children did so well and you could see the joy on everyone’s faces.”

Some of the children from Dizzy Ducklings and Residents from Westergate House

Head of Lifestyles at Westergate House Lee added; “It is so beneficial for our residents to have visits from community groups and schools, and today with Dizzy Ducklings joining us has really helped everyone feel even more in the Christmas Spirit. We all had a lovely time”

After the performance, residents, children and parents were treated to freshly made cakes and pastries prepared by Westergate Chef Connie.