Dog rescued after falling 115ft off cliff in Hastings Country Park

The Hastings Coastguard crew was called to Hastings Country Park at about 9.45pm yesterday after dog walker reporter their dog having falling between 30 and 40 metres off a cliff.

The miracle rescue saw the dog returned, entirely unharmed, to its owners.

A rope was deployed and following 'negotiations' with the dog, it was persuaded toward a rope rescue technician who then brought the dog back to the top of the cliffs.

Hastings Coastguard during the rescue. Picture courtesy of HM Coastguard - Hastings Facebook.

Due to difficult terrain, the lengthy rescue saw some teams get home at 4am this morning.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard Hastings, said: "The team were called out last night around 9.45pm following the report of a dog having fallen over the cliffs in the country park and there were concerns that his owners would put themselves in danger looking for the dog.

"We arrived on scene and commenced a search of the very dense vegetation on top of the cliffs to locate the dog. After a very tough search through thick gorse we were able to locate the dog who had fallen 30-40m down the cliff but remarkably did not appear to have sustained any injuries.

"In order to prevent the owners putting their selves in danger by trying to rescue their dog, we called for back up from our flank stations Rye Bay CRT and HM Coastguard - Bexhill and then deployed a rope rescue technician, who after some very lengthy 'negotiations' with the dog was able to persuade the dog to come to him and he was then able to recover the dog back to top of the cliffs and reunited unharmed by his ordeal.

"A very lengthy rescue across difficult and challenging terrain, with teams getting home at 4am. We would take this opportunity to remind you to make sure if you are walking your dogs near the top of the cliffs, to keep them on leads.