The Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team rushed to the scene at about 10pm last Friday (March 15), following reports of a dog falling over the sea wall into the River Arun.

The RNLI D-Class lifeboat from Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station was also launched.

The crew confirmed they were able to quickly rescue the dog, who was taken back to the boathouse to be reunited with his owner.

A dog has been rescued after falling into the River Arun in Littlehampton. Photo: Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team

A spokesperson for the rescue team said: “The owner did exactly the right thing in calling the Coastguard. Never attempt to enter the water to rescue animals.

"Calling 999 for the coastguard will get the right help, and having the owner on shore to point out their pet can help us effect a quicker rescue.

“We always recommend keeping dogs on a lead when walking them in the vicinity of rivers and cliffs.