Dog reunited with owner after being found on A23 near Pease Pottage

Crawley Police issued an appeal for information after the pooch was found strolling on the A23 near Pease Pottage.

After a successful social media appeal, the dog's owners were found and officers confirmed they were on their way to reunite them.

The first appeal read: "We would dearly love to reunite this dog back to its owner, found on the A23 near to Pease Pottage, Officers are currently checking for any microchip. If you are the owner please contact us on 101 quoting Reference 0731- 05/04 #Crawley#EA477"

"The owners have been found, Officers are currently on the way to reunite her, thank you to all that shared the media post, EA477."