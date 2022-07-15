Dog-walker attacked by group of men in Polegate

A man out walking his dog in Polegate was assaulted by a group of men.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 15th July 2022, 12:42 pm

According to police, the victim was walking his dog in Sheppham Lane towards the junction with Levett Road at about 9.30pm on Wednesday (July 13).

Police say he was confronted by a group of men who got out of a white Citroen – believed to be a C3 or DS3 – and made verbal threats.

He was then punched in the face and struck with a bottle, causing a cut to his head which required hospital treatment, police say.

Anyone with information or any footage of the incident is urged to report online, or call 101, quoting serial 1544 of 13/07.

