Dog-walker attacked by group of men in Polegate

According to police, the victim was walking his dog in Sheppham Lane towards the junction with Levett Road at about 9.30pm on Wednesday (July 13).

Police say he was confronted by a group of men who got out of a white Citroen – believed to be a C3 or DS3 – and made verbal threats.

He was then punched in the face and struck with a bottle, causing a cut to his head which required hospital treatment, police say.

Dog-walker attacked in Polegate