Domino's Pizza finds a fresh new base in Lewes

Domino’s, the nation’s best loved pizza company, has relocated its Lewes store from Ringmer to centrally-located new premises at 50 High Street.

With its new High Street location, the Domino’s store will be able to provide even better service to a wider customer base, with e-bikes enhancing delivery service across the neighbourhood. The store will be open seven days a week from 11am-11pm, serving up firm Domino’s favourites including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme, hand made with fresh dough, vine-ripened tomato sauce and always 100% mozzarella.

Ricky Kandola, operations director at SK Group said: “We’re extremely thrilled with this move and are confident that our customers will be too – our new premises look fantastic. Our team of skilled pizza makers, customer service personnel and delivery drivers will continue to ensure residents in Lewes can always order the freshest pizza in town.

“We’re passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers. Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so if you’re looking for a few extra hours’ work or a completely new and exciting career path, there are openings to suit a wide range of people.”

To celebrate the move, the new store will be running 50% off all pizza using code NEWBIE23 on delivery and 2 Topping Pizzas from just £5.99 when you collect. (Small £5.99, Medium £7.99, Large £9.99).