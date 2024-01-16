Donation leads to Brighton school's composting enthusiasm
Aldrington Primary School were given a huge composting bin and the children have been busy learning how to make nutritious garden compost.
“We're so pleased that all of the food waste we've collected thus far is avoiding landfill and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, but also that it's being generated into nutrient-rich compost which we then have put back into our allotment," says the school’s Andrea Partridge.
The Budding Foundation arranged the specialist composter from Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade, close to the school site. “It is lovely to hear how projects we have supported are coming along”, said charity founder Clive Gravett.
“I am delighted that the Eridge Road school’s composting efforts have really taken off and there’s been so much enthusiasm from both staff and pupils to reuse their fruit and vegetable peelings.”