Donation leads to Brighton school's composting enthusiasm

A Brighton school has reported on the success of its compost initiative made possible by the generous donation from the Budding Foundation charity which works to improve the lives of children across the county.

Aldrington pupils with their new compost bin

Aldrington Primary School were given a huge composting bin and the children have been busy learning how to make nutritious garden compost.

“We're so pleased that all of the food waste we've collected thus far is avoiding landfill and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, but also that it's being generated into nutrient-rich compost which we then have put back into our allotment," says the school’s Andrea Partridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Budding Foundation arranged the specialist composter from Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade, close to the school site. “It is lovely to hear how projects we have supported are coming along”, said charity founder Clive Gravett.