Donations totalling £1,450 have enabled Wealden Talking News to buy essential equipment

Wealden Talking News (WTN) based in Heathfield has been able to acquire a new duplicating machine, thanks to the generosity of three local Masonic Lodges and Sussex Masonic Giving.

WTN chairman, Alan Cook and Studio & Production Manager Di Steele hosted representatives from the Lodges on a tour of the charity's recording studio on Friday, September 8. The visitors met the week's editing and recording teams and watched a demonstration of the new duplicating machine. Donations from all the Lodges contributed to the final sum of £1,450. Taking part in the tour were Gordon Fraser, Worshipful Master and Keith Marshal, Charity Steward, both of Tilsmore Lodge which gave £300; Robert Morris, Charity Steward and Derek McLellan, Worshipful Master, both of Wadhurst Lodge which gave £300 and John Challis, Master of Heffle Mark Lodge which also gave £250. The charity also received £600 of matched funding from Sussex Masonic Giving.

Gordon Fraser said: "It was great to support this very worthy local charity. Heathfield Freemasons are always keen to support local good causes."

Alan Cook said: "Replacing an expensive piece of equipment like a duplicator is always a worry for a charity with no income other than donations so we were hugely grateful for the generosity of the local Masons."

Chairman Alan Cook thanking Sussex Masons

Di Steele explained: "The equipment has now been in use for a few weeks and the days of constantly receiving returned faulty USB sticks from our listeners are gone. Both our listeners and volunteers are thrilled with our wonderful new duplicating machine."