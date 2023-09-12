BREAKING
Donations totalling £1,450 have enabled Wealden Talking News to buy essential equipment

Wealden Talking News (WTN) based in Heathfield has been able to acquire a new duplicating machine, thanks to the generosity of three local Masonic Lodges and Sussex Masonic Giving.
By Dianne SteeleContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST
WTN chairman, Alan Cook and Studio & Production Manager Di Steele hosted representatives from the Lodges on a tour of the charity's recording studio on Friday, September 8. The visitors met the week's editing and recording teams and watched a demonstration of the new duplicating machine. Donations from all the Lodges contributed to the final sum of £1,450. Taking part in the tour were Gordon Fraser, Worshipful Master and Keith Marshal, Charity Steward, both of Tilsmore Lodge which gave £300; Robert Morris, Charity Steward and Derek McLellan, Worshipful Master, both of Wadhurst Lodge which gave £300 and John Challis, Master of Heffle Mark Lodge which also gave £250. The charity also received £600 of matched funding from Sussex Masonic Giving.

Gordon Fraser said: "It was great to support this very worthy local charity. Heathfield Freemasons are always keen to support local good causes."

Alan Cook said: "Replacing an expensive piece of equipment like a duplicator is always a worry for a charity with no income other than donations so we were hugely grateful for the generosity of the local Masons."

Chairman Alan Cook thanking Sussex MasonsChairman Alan Cook thanking Sussex Masons
Di Steele explained: "The equipment has now been in use for a few weeks and the days of constantly receiving returned faulty USB sticks from our listeners are gone. Both our listeners and volunteers are thrilled with our wonderful new duplicating machine."

Wealden Talking News provides free audio recordings to visually impaired people across East and West Sussex. Anyone with a friend or relative who might be interested in receiving this free service should leave a message on their voicemail at: 01435 862304 or email [email protected] and they will get back to them.

