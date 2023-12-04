Don’t be alone – have fun with others this Christmas

An invitation is still extended to anyone who is about to spend Christmas Day alone, to ask to take part in a free lunch and party in Eastbourne.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne is again generously reaching out to bring some festive cheer to those who would otherwise be alone and who would enjoy the company of others.

For many than 40 years, the club has opened the doors of the hall at Our Lady of Ransom Church on Christmas Day to provide lunch for up to 100 people. Fun and entertainment follows a festive lunch with all the trimmings.

The event runs from 1pm until around 3.30pm. There is no charge and free transport can be laid on for those needing it, although there are no wheelchair facilities so guests must be sufficiently mobile to get into a car or minibus.

Photo caption: Festive fun . . . . the party in full swing at a previous rotary Christmas Day lunch.

"No one should be alone on Christmas Day, “ said the rotary club’s guest co-ordinator, Ian Huke. "If we can possibly prevent that happening, then we want to.

"Christmas is drawing ever, although an invitation is still open, so please do tell us if you, or a relative or neighbour, is going to be alone on Christmas Day. We will make contact with them and do all we can to help.

"Our party is a fun event which brings people together at a time of year when - more than ever - they need to know that someone cares about them."

If you know of someone who will be alone, please contact Rotarian Huke on 07770 234260, as soon as possible.