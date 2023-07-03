With just days to go before the return of Chichester District Council’s popular Summer Street Party, shoppers and visitors are being reminded not to miss the celebrations on Sunday 9 July between 10am and 4pm.

Don’t miss Chichester’s Summer Street Party this Sunday

Offering a day full of family-friendly activities and entertainment, an array of local food vendors, and competitions and giveaways from city centre businesses, the event will be held in conjunction with the Cross Market & More, a mixed street market celebrating local designers, makers and producers.

The council has been working closely with the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) to bring back the popular event, which will feature:

Music from various local artists.

Delicious street food and drinks from local vendors.

In store events, competitions, and giveaways in high street businesses.

Children’s entertainment including a live magic act, face painting, carousel, trampolines, and a reptile encounter.

Market stalls from local small businesses owners in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, visitors are being invited to share their images and videos from the event so that these can be shared on the council’s social media channels in order to capture the day’s entertainment and activities. People can upload their pictures at: https://go.snapsea.io/upload/6263ba17-b2ca-41b2-a87d-6309ba806802

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “After the success of the Summer Street Party last year, we are excited to be bringing it back once again to showcase what Chichester has to offer.

“This council-led event is run in collaboration with the BID and will give visitors the chance to browse shops and businesses — from unique and independent stores to major brands.

“Last year’s event, which was the first time we had combined the Summer Street Party with the Cross Market & More, was a huge success. Bringing these two fantastic events together means that we can offer even more vibrant stalls and entertainment for visitors to experience, showcasing the range of talent we have in our area from entrepreneurs and dancers, to singers, artists and more. Over the past couple of years, the Cross Market & More has been a popular addition to Chichester’s proud market tradition, with people coming from far and wide to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as stalls and entertainment, there will also be plenty of activities for children to enjoy, including face painting, a live magic act and a carousel! We cannot wait to welcome people back to this fantastic event, where there really is something for everyone.”

You can find out more about this year’s Summer Street Party at www.chichester.gov.uk/thecrossmarketandmore and follow www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets