Don't miss Minds Matter Event: The Concert
Minds Matter Event first graced the stage in March last year to provide entertainment through their variety show, raising money in aid of Heads On and promoting awareness of mental health. This time, their concert will showcase some incredible local talent and will see performances from Sussex acts, IAMWARFACE, Hybrid Kid, Lemon Wax, Reveal the Road and special guest Daniel Lambert.
The concert will be hosted by founder Courtney Everett and executive event manager Neil Maguinness, as the pair reunite to provide entertainment between acts and share information regarding the importance of mental health. This year’s event will also see guest speakers from West Sussex Mind on stage providing insight to the work they do and providing stories of lived experiences.
Their prize draw will also be going ahead with local prizes to win; this time bigger and better prizes from local businesses within Sussex will be up for grabs. There will also be an opportunity to purchase wellbeing packs with all proceeds going to the charity whilst promoting awareness about mental health and continuing the conversation.
Minds Matter Event also returns off the back of winning the Heads On Heroes award at the Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust Positive Practice Awards in 2023 for their variety show. Having only been created at the end of 2022 it is clear to see that Minds Matter Event is starting to get a name for itself and is continuing to help in the conversation of mental health.
Don’t miss the chance to attend the Minds Matter Event Concert on Friday 23rd February 2024 at the Barn Theatre in Southwick. It is just £13 a ticket online, plus a small booking fee, and limited tickets on the door at £15. All proceeds of the event will be going to West Sussex Mind.