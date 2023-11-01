BREAKING
Double celebration for Eastbourne property management company

Charles Cox Property celebrated their 13th birthday with a halloween twist and the opening of new offices in Willingdon, Eastbourne.
By Julia JohnsonContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT
Staff dressed for the occasion and welcomed local people and businesses for refreshments and trick-or-treats. An added attraction for the children was balloon entertainer Danny The Idiot, who created dozens of spooky balloon hats and ghostly accessories.

The company, owned by Matthew Cox, have offices in Newhaven, Eastbourne and Brighton, where expert staff manage blocks of flats and luxury apartments across the city, Sussex and the south-east.

Matthew said, “Opening the Willingdon office has allowed us to expand our services to landlords and offer lettings in addition to our specialist leasehold and freehold property management services and surveying. If you are passing, do call in and say hello.”

You can find out more about the company at www.charlescox.co.uk

