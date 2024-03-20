Double delight for Bishopstone station volunteers in national rail awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barbara Mine has led the volunteers at Bishopstone station on the Seaford to Brighton rail line since the group started in early 2017. The team has worked with rail operators and industry organisations to raise funds and restore the Art Deco building which dates from 1938. A new community hub was opened at the station in November 2022.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted and overwhelmed with the award. It’s a team effort and we all get involved. Everyone has been amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s so much more that needs to be done within our station community including the station building itself.”

Friends of Bishopstone Station chair Barbara Mine with her Outstanding Volunteer Contribution award

The Community Rail Awards were held at Swansea Arena on Monday 18 March. More than 430 guests included senior rail and transport leaders and community rail officers and volunteers. The event recognised projects supporting diversity, accessibility and inclusion, sustainable travel and tourism, youth and schools engagement, community-led station improvements, empowered communities and influencing positive change.

In announcing the Outstanding Volunteer award, Marie Daly, chief officer for customer and culture, Transport for Wales, said: "This is an award where we celebrate someone who’s been nominated by colleagues for making an outstanding difference.

“Our volunteer of the year has given their all to their group as a volunteer since Day One, working tirelessly to help transform their local station into a thriving community hub. Grit, determination and tenacity – just some of the words this person brings to mind; qualities that enabled a major station development project to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A skilled negotiator, networker and persuader who makes it hard to say ‘No’ – I want this person to work for me! Someone who leads by example but is never afraid to ask others for help and always builds other people’s confidence in themselves, ever willing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in, always looking for positive solutions. This person reflects Community Rail at its very best.”

Tim Barkley, chair of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company, said: “We are delighted that our projects proved to be winners with the wider Community Rail Network. Well done to all the people involved in these excellent schemes, in particular the dedicated volunteers who work at the stations to make them a welcoming space.

“All the staff and directors at Southeast CRP congratulate everyone involved in the winning projects. It is pleasing that our collaborative approach with our partners has been recognised.”

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Our congratulations to Barbara Mine and the Friends of Bishopstone Station and to all our winners, and thanks to everyone who supports and champions community rail, helping the movement to go from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria Caulfield, MP for the Lewes constituency which includes Bishopstone, said in support of Barbara Mine’s nomination: “Barbara has been instrumental in bringing the old station back to life and turning it into a valuable and inclusive space for the community. Through her tireless efforts and that of the whole Friends of Bishopstone, this once redundant station has become an important meeting place for the community as a whole.”

Former rail minister Norman Baker, who chairs the Sussex Downs Line community rail partnership, said: “There are many volunteers within Community Rail – but there is only one Barbara Mine. I am in no doubt that the restoration of Bishopstone station would not have happened when it did and in the way it did had Barbara not been chairing the Friends group.”

Tracy Jarvis, corporate social responsibility manager for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “This is a fantastic achievement, and we thank Barbara Mine and the Friends of Bishopstone Station for their work in bringing this idea to fruition. Community is at the heart of everything we do, and our dedicated community rail partners help us connect with local people, boost tourism and make local economies thrive. Projects like Bishopstone show what can happen when partners work together for the benefit of the wider community.”

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership works to connect communities to people, places and opportunities on railway lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an accredited rail partnership with the Department for Transport and has 10 Community Rail lines.

Southeast CRP works with five train operating companies across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent, Berkshire and south-west London.