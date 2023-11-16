Double delight for UK Power Networks at Investors in People

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK Power Networks, which employs 502 people in Crawley, is in the top five per cent globally to be awarded Investors in People’s Platinum status and won the Award for Leadership and Management at Investors in People’s annual business and HR awards.

The firm was first awarded the Platinum Investors in People in 2020 when it achieved prestigious recognition for how it supports and manages employees. When it was reaccredited this year, the company’s score rose to 735 out of 900 from 694 previously, an increase of 4.5% and over 10% improvement since 2017.

The company, which delivers power to 8.5 million homes and businesses across the East of England, London and South East, has around 5,500 employees including major offices in London, Crawley, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Maidstone, and Borehamwood.

Investors in People is an internationally recognised standard awarded to companies that put their employees first and focus on people management, employee development, engagement, and performance. It highlights organisations that go above and beyond to create a positive work environment where everyone feels valued and supported.

In a platinum-rated company, everyone from the chief executive to apprentices knows they have a part to play in the company doing well, and are always looking for ways to improve.

Investors in People’s Bruce MacRae, who attended staff events as part of the assessment process said: “We saw a drive for continuous improvement, which is integral to being an Investors in People platinum. The clarity of what UK Power Networks is trying to do is consistent. It has the number one customer service centre in Europe, exceptional performance in the Ofgem process, coming top in the overall assessment for the current regulatory funding period, has a leadership academy with 50 graduates and 120 in the system to help raise the skills quality of managers. On top of that it has also launched a Distribution System Operator to deliver Net Zero needs.”

The report said: “Your people continue to appreciate the opportunities for growth that are available at UK Power Networks, with training, interesting projects, secondments and supported studies examples of how the short, medium and long-term development of employees is paramount to UK Power Networks a whole."

Each year UK Power Networks’ chief executive, Basil Scarsella, conducts dozens of visits across operational and office sites to listen to employees, and takes part in fortnightly ‘Basil Chats’ videos answering questions from colleagues. This helps employees stay informed and connected to business strategy and direction.

This year the company launched a new campaign called "Listen and Deliver" to address any issues affecting colleagues. As a result, a new Toolkit Trailer was sent out on the road filled with new tools and kit, to show employees the new equipment and technology available.

Andrew Pace, HR director at UK Power Networks, said: “This reaccreditation, together with a prestigious award for leadership and management, signifies our commitment to fostering a great workplace.

“Huge credit must go to the ongoing hard work of all our managers and employees. We believe there is a clear link between employee engagement, investing in people and improved business performance. For us, leadership means supporting our teams, listening and making sure they're part of important decisions.