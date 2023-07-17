Double shop opening in Western Road, Bexhill

Friday July 14 saw the exciting opening of two new shops in Western Road, Bexhill, Fragrant Affairs and Naturally Crafted Bexhill.

In front of a small crowd of excited customers, Christine Bayliss, the Rother District Councillor for Bexhill Central Ward and the Portfolio Holder for economic regeneration, had the honour of cutting the ribbons to open these two local businesses and welcome them to Western Road.

Both businesses had previously been trading from units within The Mall, Western Road and have now taken on the two shops either side of The Mall.

These units are larger and sit directly on Western Road, where it is hoped they’ll both see an increase in business. It is because both shops decided to expand at the same time that the shops’ owners decided to hold a joint Grand Opening, creating quite a buzz in the town.

Christine Bayliss Opening 'Fragrant Affairs' and 'Naturally Crafted Bexhill' in Western Road

To the west of The Mall entrance is now the newly opened Fragrant Affairs, run by Chelsea Smith, selling wax melts, bath bombs and many other fragrant gifts and products.

To the east, Naturally Crafted Bexhill, run by Julie Wallis and Sam Coleman, selling local crafts, fair trade items and personalised gifts. Both businesses had fantastic opening day sales and were warmly welcomed by fellow Western Road businesses. Hopefully the two popular new shops will go on to have fantastic success for years to come.