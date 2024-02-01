Dredging to take place at Midhurst’s South Pond

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The work, carried out by Chichester District Council’s contractor will run from 5 to 9 February 2024. The work is carried out at regular intervals to remove sediment that is naturally washed down stream into the pond.

The work will help to prevent flooding and ensure the continued flow of water to the outlet.

This work is necessary in order to help prevent flooding, and the district council undertake it at this time of year to avoid the bird nesting season.

Parts of the pondside will be closed for the duration of the works to enable the council’s contractor to work safely.

Sediment will be dredged from a central channel through the pond and placed among the reed beds and on the bankside in the north-east corner. This is normal practice and means the job can be completed with minimum disruption.